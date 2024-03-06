What Exactly Is Tomato Pudding And Is It A Dessert?

There are a lot of dishes that conceptually, seem like they shouldn't work. Peanut butter and bananas seems like a bonkers combination, yet it's the basis for the Elvis sandwich, an American classic. Bacon and ice cream feels like it would be a disastrous clash of flavors, yet Burger King's bacon sundae is still pined for by many fast food aficionados (RIP, sweet prince). And then there's the Southern staple known as tomato pudding. Yes, you read that right. Wait, no! Come back! It's actually really good!

Look, a lot of people aren't going to want to try tomato pudding, and that's understandable. "Pudding" and "tomato" seem like weird words to see written down next to each other, and the fact that it's bread pudding rather than a custard only helps a little bit. It can be a hard sell to people, especially considering it doesn't have a super clearly defined food role; it's sort of a dessert, but sort of a side dish, meaning it's a bit of a tweener in the culinary world. But that doesn't mean it isn't delicious.