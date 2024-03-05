Iron Chef Claudette Zepeda's Secret Ingredients For Unbeatable Carnitas

Claudette Zepeda is a decorated Mexican-American chef who won challenges on "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend" and "Iron Chef México." Zepeda, who was the executive chef of the once prominent regional Mexican restaurant El Jardin, is known for using audacious methods of cooking regional Mexican cuisine. One Mexican dish that Zepeda has a bold recipe for are carnitas ("little meats" in Spanish), which is a Mexican pork dish. Carnitas are typically prepared by braising or simmering deeply marbled cuts of pork with seasonings and lard for a few hours so that the meat can become soft enough to be shredded. That shredded meat is then roasted to give it a delectably crunchy texture. You can enjoy this delicious pork by making pork carnitas tacos, or by filling your burritos or enchiladas with the meat. Zepeda has a bold list of ingredients to give carnitas a strong boost of delicious flavor.

Zepeda seasons carnitas with orange juice, milk, and Mexican-style cola. These bold ingredients actually combine to seep into the melted pork fat to give it an infusion of sweet nutty flavor.