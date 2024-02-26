Can You Air-Fry Lobster Straight From Frozen?

If you're craving an easy seafood dinner and don't feel like dining out, lobster tails are the perfect dish to make at home. And if you have an air fryer in your kitchen, all the better, as these devices are capable of cooking tasty food in a super convenient and fast way. The best results, however, heavily depend on whether you buy fresh or frozen lobster. Both versions are delicious, but frozen tails have to be thawed before cooking. Putting frozen lobster tails right into your air fryer may derail your dinner plans and result in a less-than-satisfying meal.

When cooking any ingredient, you want an even doneness throughout, and this is especially important for delicate lobster, which can go from tender and juicy to rubbery in an instant. A frozen lobster tail tossed right into an air fryer won't cook evenly at all — some parts will remain frozen by the time other areas are done, and those areas will be overcooked in the end. This can lead to a chewy texture, which no one wants.

Instead, defrost the frozen tails by placing them in a sealed bag and submerging them in cold water. You can also thaw lobster tails in the refrigerator overnight, or use the microwave to defrost them quickly. There are a few other tips and tricks to follow for delectable air-fried lobster, too.