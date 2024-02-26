The Best Types Of Cheese To Use For A Classic Juicy Lucy

If you've never been to Minnesota, then you may be missing out on one of America's cheesiest burgers. We're of course talking about the mid-west favorite, Juicy Lucy. For those not in the know, the Juicy Lucy is a unique burger that features molten cheese held inside of its beef patty. It holds the distinction of being served with a warning label, warding customers from biting in too soon and accidentally burning their tongues. Since cheese is the main star of the burger, getting the right kind is essential to making a proper Juicy Lucy. Not just any kind of cheese will do. You need a cheese that will be extra gooey and melty.

The best cheese for a Juicy Lucy is American cheese. While it might not be the fanciest cheese on store shelves, American cheese is a soft and smooth cheese. It's fairly easy to melt as well. When melted, it becomes almost like liquid, which is a requirement if you want it oozing out of your beef patty with every bite. That's why American cheese stands above stringier cheeses like Mozzarella, which holds together when melted. Mozzarella wouldn't give your Juicy Lucy enough juice, so to speak.

You should also choose American cheese if you want an authentic Juicy Lucy burger. Two restaurants claim ownership over the Juicy Lucy, which we will get to in a second — Matt's Bar and the 5-8 Club. While the 5-8 Club in Minneapolis has several cheese options to choose from, Matt's Bar fixes its burgers with just plain ol' American cheese.