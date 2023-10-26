What's A 'Jucy Lucy' Burger, And Where Did It Get Its Name?

If you've ever been to Minnesota, you may have had one of the state's culinary marks of fame: the Juicy Lucy burger. Don't let its ordinary appearance — a burger patty on two buns — fool you. The Juicy Lucy comes with a warning from servers prior to eating — let the burger cool to avoid getting burnt. The sandwich hides a molten layer of gooey American cheese that bursts out with that first bite. The cheese is what gives the Juicy Lucy its signature identity.

Although you may find several copycats online, you'll have to make a trip to the Gopher State if you want to eat the burger in its original recipe. Though there are several contenders for the Juicy Lucy throne, the Chicago Tribune traces its origin back to Matt's Bar in Corcoran. In 1954, owner Matt Bristol reported whipped up the sandwich that would become the hallmark of the establishment. As general manager Amy Feriancek explained to the outlet, "a Jucy Lucy is a burger that was created here by Matt Bristol in 1954, the year he opened. He and a few locals were here on an afternoon when it was slower, and he created this wonderful burger."

According to the restaurant, a customer asked Bristol to fix the sandwich. Not expecting the heat from the burger, they supposedly said, "Wow, that's one Juicy Lucy!" The restaurant says the name has stuck ever since, but there's another contender for Juicy Lucy.