You Only Need 2 Ingredients For Fresh Spinach Pasta In A Flash

Choosing your ingredients is just half the battle when it comes to making perfect homemade spinach pasta. Another thing to keep in mind is how much spinach and flour you're using in your recipe. Typically, you'll want to use the same weight of flour as spinach, so, for example, 4 ounces of flour to 4 ounces of spinach. However, you can also use cups. In this case, about 1 cup of flour for 3 cups of packed spinach should work, although the amount of spinach can vary quite drastically, depending on how much moisture it contains and how tightly it's packed.

As you process the ingredients, however, you may find that you need to adjust the amount of spinach or flour. Adding a bit more spinach can help create a stickier dough, as the dark, leafy greens will add some moisture. You can also add a dash of water to help bring the dough together. If you need to make your dough less sticky, on the other hand, you can sprinkle in a bit of extra flour. Just be extra careful, as this can make your pasta hard and dry after you've cooked it.

With your dough perfected, you'll need to remove it from your blender or food processor and knead it to help it come together, which should only take about 10 minutes. Next, cover the dough and let it rest for 15 to 30 minutes to let the gluten relax, which will make the dough easier to shape. Then, finish the whole thing up by rolling and shaping your pasta into long, thin noodles, or use this simple scissor cut technique. Finally, pop the pieces in a pot of boiling water and watch it cook in just 5 to 10 minutes, making sure to check on the pieces to get an al dente texture. From there, all that's left to do is serve, eat, and enjoy!