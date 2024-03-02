The One Simple Step That Gives Mac And Cheese A Gourmet Upgrade

You truly can't beat mac and cheese when it comes to a comforting and convenient meal. Flavor-wise, though, the grocery staple version can occasionally leave a little to be desired when made conventionally. Luckily, there are many ways to enhance the taste of boxed mac and cheese. One of the best and quickest is using a food torch to create a brown, crispy crust on top of the dish. Along with enhancing the texture, a food torch also imbues the cheese with a more complex flavor than would be possible serving it straight from the stovetop or with baking alone. Keep in mind that both preparations benefit from a bit of added texture and flavor. And if you're looking for a slightly fancier side dish for a gathering of family and friends, torching the top of your mac and cheese also helps ensure that your presentation is on point.

As for how to use a food torch, it's best to hold the device approximately 2 inches away from the mac and cheese. This distance helps you get a nice crust but should prevent you from burning the cheese. The technique you use is also important, so refrain from holding the torch directly over the food for too long. Instead, keep moving the torch back and forth as you char the mac and cheese for the most even browning.