General Tso's Chicken Isn't Something You'll Find In China

There's a lot of common dishes you'll find in American Chinese restaurants — things like egg drop soup, kung pao chicken, moo shu pork, beef with broccoli, and all manner of noodle dishes. But there might not be a single more iconic Chinese dish to Americans than General Tso's chicken, battered and fried chunks of poultry tossed in a sweet, tangy sauce and typically served alongside broccoli.

But that's the thing: it's a dish you'll find in American Chinese restaurants but not at all in restaurants in China. To understand why, you have to understand where the dish came from in the first place, and how its creation isn't just apart from modern China, it's actually antithetical to modern China. See, General Tso's chicken — named after a historical general who definitely never ate any of it — wasn't actually created in America. It was first invented in Taiwan by a chef who'd been part of the Nationalist government of China — the group that was deposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 1948.