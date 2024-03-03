The Absolute Best Way To Reheat French Onion Soup

Boiling your leftover French onion soup is the easy part. What if you want the batch to taste like you just made it fresh? In that case, you'll need to toast your bread and broil the cheese for serving. You can certainly eat the soup without these add-ons (or even just toss in some croutons for easy plating), but if you choose to include them, then you'll want to transfer the soup to oven-safe crocks once it's boiled. Top each one with a slice of bread, then a layer of cheese that covers the bowl's circumference. Then just broil the crocks until the cheese is golden and bubbly — this should only take a few minutes.

If you want to reheat the soup but don't want to keep a close eye on it, you can also do so in a slow cooker: Just add your soup to the cooker and set it to low. With this method, the soup will warm up and remain hot enough to eat within about an hour. Only do this if the soup is coming out of the refrigerator, though — reheating anything perishable (like beef broth) in the slow cooker from frozen could leave it in the dreaded "danger zone" for too long. If exposed to temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours, the food could begin developing bacteria, per the USDA.