One Simple Step Elevates The Flavor Of Cabbage Soup

Cabbage is one of the most versatile vegetables you can cook with, a star in everything from casseroles to coleslaw to chile crisp stir-fry. One of the easiest things to do with this hefty, leafy winter vegetable is to turn it into a cozy, warming soup. Whether cabbage soup was a childhood favorite of yours, or a dreaded way for your family to make the kids eat vegetables, it can be a rich, comforting classic at its best. To convert the cabbage soup-averse (including yourself) into forever fans, all you need to do is caramelize the cabbage first before proceeding with your recipe.

By caramelizing the cabbage leaves before making your soup, you bring the sweet undertones of the veggie to the surface, cutting down on unpleasant bitterness and making the cruciferous green more savory and sweet. It also cooks off some of the water in the cabbage, so you can kiss bland, waterlogged, boring soup goodbye (though we understand if you don't want to put your lips on it at all).

Just like making caramelized onions, this is a process that takes a bit of patience, but while you wait for the cabbage to turn a lovely golden brown, you have plenty of time to prep the ingredients for the rest of the soup. The flavor payoff is worth the wait.