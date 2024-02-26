What Type Of Drink Pairs Best With Chicken Piccata?
Chicken piccata is a flavorful, Italian-inspired dish consisting of thinly sliced chicken breasts dressed in a lemony butter sauce and topped with zesty capers. So, what drink goes with chicken piccata? The combination of brightness and richness calls for an equally flavorful beverage to complement its many distinct elements. Accordingly, chardonnay is a worthy pairing. Chardonnay features notes of citrus and an acidity level that won't compete with the lemon and capers included in chicken piccata recipes. Consider that acidity level is an important factor when it comes to combining wine with specific foods, which is what makes chardonnay such a great match.
The right chardonnay will also help temper the richness of the butter in the sauce for a well-balanced dining experience. Keep in mind that oaked chardonnays, meaning varieties that are aged inside oak barrels, may be overly rich themselves, which can throw off the delicate balance of flavors. In this case, unoaked varieties of chardonnay are best, as they possess a lightness that won't overwhelm the palate. a, other fine white wines pair with chicken piccata if you're not a big fan of chardonnay.
Riesling matches the flavors in chicken piccata beautifully
Riesling is often recommended as a favorable pairing when it comes to rich yet lemony dishes like chicken piccata. Like chardonnay, the flavor profile of riesling can vary quite a bit according to the conditions where the grapes were grown. With these variations in mind, it's best to select a type of riesling with flavors that are more minerally than sweet, since the wine is pairing with a citrusy yet rich dish. Specifically, dry rieslings can serve as a nice counterpoint to foods that contain a butter-infused sauce, such as chicken piccata.
Of the many remarkable fruity notes in the wine, which includes things like apples and pears, is the slightest hint of lemons. This touch of citrus is nicely accompanied by balanced acidity, which prevents the bright flavors in the wine from taking over the palate and obscuring the flavors within your meal. Riesling also exudes a pleasant floral bouquet.
Tips on pairing the dish with red wine
In the event you favor red wine over white wine, there are some good options to consider. The key is to select a red wine with a light body, which refers to the weightiness of the wine in the mouth. Because the buttery sauce of chicken piccata infuses the dish with a delicious richness, wine should have a thinner body to ensure optimal balance. In this case, pinot noir is a worthy selection for fans of reds. Pinot noir combines fruit-forward notes with more earthy, savory flavors. This red is pleasantly acidic and certain varieties feature a lighter body; both are ideal for the bright flavors found in chicken piccata.
Beaujolais is another excellent option when pairing red wine with chicken piccata. This wine features minerally, fruity notes with just a hint of tartness. Accordingly, it meshes with the brighter elements in chicken piccata — such as the lemons and capers — without adding to the richness of the dish. While it's true that tastes can vary quite a bit, these wine and chicken piccata pairings are considered tried and true.