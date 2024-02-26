What Type Of Drink Pairs Best With Chicken Piccata?

Chicken piccata is a flavorful, Italian-inspired dish consisting of thinly sliced chicken breasts dressed in a lemony butter sauce and topped with zesty capers. So, what drink goes with chicken piccata? The combination of brightness and richness calls for an equally flavorful beverage to complement its many distinct elements. Accordingly, chardonnay is a worthy pairing. Chardonnay features notes of citrus and an acidity level that won't compete with the lemon and capers included in chicken piccata recipes. Consider that acidity level is an important factor when it comes to combining wine with specific foods, which is what makes chardonnay such a great match.

The right chardonnay will also help temper the richness of the butter in the sauce for a well-balanced dining experience. Keep in mind that oaked chardonnays, meaning varieties that are aged inside oak barrels, may be overly rich themselves, which can throw off the delicate balance of flavors. In this case, unoaked varieties of chardonnay are best, as they possess a lightness that won't overwhelm the palate. a, other fine white wines pair with chicken piccata if you're not a big fan of chardonnay.