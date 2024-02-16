We Tried Crystal Light's Mixology, Immunity Support, And Energy Boost Lines And Have Mixed Feelings

Poly Pop was one of the first powdered drink mixes to hit the market, over 100 years ago. Cool guys like Kool-Aid and Country Time lemonade followed suit, making for many tall drinks of fruity and super-sugary water. In 1982, while dieting was all the rage, Crystal Light appeared on the scene and became a go-to for those looking to keep things light. Those '90s ads featuring Enya's "Orinoco Flow" certainly helped to sell the easy, breezy lifestyle. Now, the brand is shaking things up, sporting a new logo and, for the first time in over a decade, dropping three new lines of powdered mixes: Mixology, Immunity Support, and Energy Boost, each including one to three flavors.

In a press release (via Business Wire), Jeremy Kross, associate director, PSB Beverage Mixes at the Kraft Heinz Company, said, "We know consumers are increasingly seeking a wider variety of functional benefits, and as the longstanding leader in the powdered beverage space, we saw an exciting opportunity to innovate around our fans' evolving preferences." So, do we share in this enthusiasm, or are we better off just drinking water? I was given a box of five powder flavors to mix things up for myself and did so, first with water and then with an alcohol I thought paired up well with each flavor profile. This sip and review is based on taste, appearance, repeat drinkability, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.