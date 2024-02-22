For A New Twist On Egg Salad, Start Scrambling Your Eggs

When you need a quick, affordable, and tasty lunch — or, hey, even just a snack — egg salad is always a good choice. You can whip it up with just a few ingredients that most people already have on hand in their kitchens, and it tastes good whether you pile it on a sandwich, use crackers to scoop it up, or serve it atop a bed of greens.

Now, most of the time, classic egg salad recipes call for hard-boiled eggs. While this preparation style certainly leads to a tasty dish, there's an easier way to cook your eggs for this meal — scramble them.

Scrambling your eggs won't give you the same chunky salad with pieces of yolk and egg white scattered throughout. Instead, your dish will be much more uniform. However, it still calls for mayo, mustard, and other standard egg salad mix-ins that contribute to a tasty meal. At the same time, scrambling tends to be a bit quicker than hard boiling, saving you time in the kitchen and reducing the wait for that lunch or snack you're craving.