Deviled Egg Salad Gives The Classic Appetizer A New Lease On Life

There are few crowd-pleasing appetizers as surefire as deviled eggs. Not only are they (excuse the pun) devilishly good, but they're fairly straightforward to make. Plus, you can make them in bulk, which really makes them handy for busting out when you've got plenty of people to feed.

Now, if you're obsessed with this snack, there's a twist on this recipe that you've got to try — deviled egg salad. Just like the classic appetizer, the stars of this dish are hard-boiled eggs paired with simple, household ingredients like mayo and mustard. However, it also has a few other additions that add to the flavor and give it its own unique flair.

On top of that, deviled egg salad is good enough to eat on its own, or you can spread it on toast, pile it in a sandwich, or use it as a scoopable dip with crackers. The choice is yours, and whichever you choose, you won't be disappointed.