Deviled Egg Salad Gives The Classic Appetizer A New Lease On Life
There are few crowd-pleasing appetizers as surefire as deviled eggs. Not only are they (excuse the pun) devilishly good, but they're fairly straightforward to make. Plus, you can make them in bulk, which really makes them handy for busting out when you've got plenty of people to feed.
Now, if you're obsessed with this snack, there's a twist on this recipe that you've got to try — deviled egg salad. Just like the classic appetizer, the stars of this dish are hard-boiled eggs paired with simple, household ingredients like mayo and mustard. However, it also has a few other additions that add to the flavor and give it its own unique flair.
On top of that, deviled egg salad is good enough to eat on its own, or you can spread it on toast, pile it in a sandwich, or use it as a scoopable dip with crackers. The choice is yours, and whichever you choose, you won't be disappointed.
What goes into deviled egg salad
The core ingredient in deviled egg salad, is, of course, egg. For this particular dish, you'll need to chop the hard-boiled eggs into small, bite-sized pieces. You can either separate the egg yolks and mix them with the sauce ingredients just as you would with deviled eggs, or you can toss everything together in the same bowl. The former method may make for a creamier, smoother sauce since you're less likely to wind up with chunks of cooked egg yolk throughout the salad. But, the flavor profile will be similar and it may take longer to remove the yolks. If you're in a rush, the latter method might be best for you.
Whichever you choose, the egg yolks aren't the only food that goes into this meal. You'll also want to add mayo and mustard. You can keep things simple and use standard yellow mustard, or you can go with Dijon mustard to give your meal a bit of bite and add some sharpness to the salad. Another core ingredient here is paprika, which is traditionally sprinkled on top of deviled eggs and gives the salad a smoky flavor. Plus, don't forget the salt and pepper, to taste!
Besides these core ingredients, you can also throw in some additional veggies to add bulk and flavor. Pickle relish, chopped onions, and sliced chives can all elevate your dish. Then, mix everything togethe, and you're done!
Tips and tricks for perfecting your deviled egg salad
One thing to keep in mind as you make this dish is that getting your eggs boiled correctly is key. If they're too soft, you'll wind up with runny yolk that doesn't blend well into your salad. To ensure you get perfect hard-boiled eggs, boil the eggs in water, remove them from the heat, and leave them in the hot water for 15 minutes. Then, place them in cold water to cool them down and get them to room temperature.
Another thing to note about this salad is that it's best served chilled. Pop it into the refrigerator until it's cool, which can help the flavors deepen. Or, if you're not ready to eat it all at once, you can keep storing it in your refrigerator. It should keep for around three to five days, although it needs to be stored in an airtight container. Some people even feel that the dish tastes better after it's been left to sit in the fridge for a couple of days!
Finally, it also pays to be aware that you can play around a bit with the seasoning in your deviled egg salad. Experimenting with a dash of hot sauce to your liking, for instance, can bring a bit of heat to the dish that elevates it even further. With these tips, you're well on the right track to making a hearty and delicious deviled egg salad