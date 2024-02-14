Where Is The Peanut Butter Pump From Shark Tank Today?

During his pitch to the sharks, Andrew Scherer demonstrated how the product works, pumping a dollop of peanut butter onto a slice of bread. He asked for $200,000 for a 15% stake in the company, having already raised $129,000 in funding via an Indiegogo campaign. This also enabled Scherer to value his company and product at $1.3 million. Scherer's pitch caused quite an entertaining debate among the sharks about whether or not peanut butter should be refrigerated. But this debate also pointed out a flaw in Scherer's invention, as it would not work well after refrigerating the peanut butter. It may also be challenging to fit a jar with the Peanut Butter Pump attached into the refrigerator. The sharks also expressed concern with Scherer's business acumen after he admitted to not meeting his production deadline or fulfilling any pre-orders. He was demonstrating the product on the show using a prototype.

Despite Scherer having raised a large amount of money, the sharks didn't feel there was enough of a need for the product, as it solved a problem they didn't think was an actual problem. In addition, Scherer had withdrawn some of the money he fundraised for personal use, which raised a few eyebrows on the panel. Ultimately, Scherer walked away with no investments from the sharks.