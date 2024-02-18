Upgrade Your Next Cake With The Rich Coffee Goodness Of Kahlua

Cakes are simple, versatile desserts that are relatively easy to whip up and work well for everything from parties to a dessert for the family. Now, while you're welcome to stick to your favorite recipe, why not change things up a little with the addition of one delicious ingredient?

The ingredient in question is something you might be familiar with thanks to drinks such as the espresso martini and the Black Russian: Kahlua. This libation is a type of coffee liqueur made from 100% Arabica beans and rum. It's sweet and has a robust coffee flavor with additional notes of caramel and vanilla.

When you add Kahlua to your cake batter, you can barely taste the alcohol at all, but you do get a richer texture and a more flavorful dessert. So, if you want to take your dessert to the next level, adding between ⅓ and ¾ of a cup of the liqueur to your cake batter might just be the trick to try.