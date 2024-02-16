The Absolute Best Dairy-Free Milk For Vegan Ice Cream

Simple pleasures are what make life worth living, and just because you have particular dietary requirements doesn't mean missing out on these joys. Whether you are lactose intolerant, vegan, or follow a plant-based diet, these experiences don't have to be out of reach. Cooks and chefs have been pursuing the art of a perfect vegan ice cream for more than a century, and its success comes down to one key component: milk.

As the main ingredient in creating an incomparable texture, milk is essential to making ice cream what it is. Vegan dessert professionals have had to come up with other options to replace dairy, and only a few vegan milk types will offer the right mouthfeel. Experts tend to agree that coconut milk is the best substitute, comparatively speaking. The sweet milk alternative has one of the highest fat contents compared to other plant-based milk. Non-dairy milk that's good for baking will provide the creamy texture required, and coconut milk has a reputation for being a great thickener. It is a prime ingredient in many curry recipes that depend on a thick sauce and does the same thing for ice cream without the need for any dairy.