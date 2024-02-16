The Absolute Best Dairy-Free Milk For Vegan Ice Cream
Simple pleasures are what make life worth living, and just because you have particular dietary requirements doesn't mean missing out on these joys. Whether you are lactose intolerant, vegan, or follow a plant-based diet, these experiences don't have to be out of reach. Cooks and chefs have been pursuing the art of a perfect vegan ice cream for more than a century, and its success comes down to one key component: milk.
As the main ingredient in creating an incomparable texture, milk is essential to making ice cream what it is. Vegan dessert professionals have had to come up with other options to replace dairy, and only a few vegan milk types will offer the right mouthfeel. Experts tend to agree that coconut milk is the best substitute, comparatively speaking. The sweet milk alternative has one of the highest fat contents compared to other plant-based milk. Non-dairy milk that's good for baking will provide the creamy texture required, and coconut milk has a reputation for being a great thickener. It is a prime ingredient in many curry recipes that depend on a thick sauce and does the same thing for ice cream without the need for any dairy.
Other non-dairy milks for making vegan ice cream
Certain coconut milk brands give the necessary base that many vegan frozen treats need, but it is not the be-all and end-all for ice cream recipes. Other milks that are high in fat and have a creamy consistency work as well. Oat milk is a popular choice. What makes it so delicious in your Starbucks lattes will similarly apply to your vegan treats at home. It provides thickness and texture that can mimic dairy milk as well as adding a bit of sweetness.
"The fat influences how ice cream forms a film on the inside of your mouth and how fast it wants to slip down your throat, which influences the delivery of the flavor. You want your ice cream to linger a little," food scientist Donna Klockeman told NPR about vegan desserts. This philosophy works well for ice cream manufacturers such as Ben & Jerry's, which uses almond milk for its vegan treats. But even that company has a history of branching out. Ben & Jerry's has also included oat milk in their non-dairy pints, which is also good news for anyone with a nut allergy.
Non-dairy milk you shouldn't use to make ice cream
As it turns out, dairy-free milk types are not interchangeable. While created as alternatives to dairy milk, each plant-based product has different uses. Creaminess is essential in ice cream, which you can get from coconut and oat milk. However, other options would not be advisable to measure up to the texture of dairy ice cream.
Rice milk is considered one of the oldest types of non-dairy milk but is unsuitable for making vegan ice cream. Water is the enemy of delicious treats, and rice milk has it in spades. When frozen, water makes the texture unappetizing and ultimately not as creamy as any dessert fan would like. Rice milk has a large percentage of water, which does not lend well to creating a creamy texture.
On the other side of the spectrum is cashew milk. Brands that have used this as their ice cream base have not found the same success as others, even though it has high-fat content. Sometimes, the cashew taste can bleed through to an undesirable amount. It can also result in a sour taste, which is the opposite of what most of us look for in a dessert. To be safe, you may want to stick to tried and true milk alternatives like coconut, almond, and oat.