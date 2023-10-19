Which Non-Dairy Milk Is Best For Baking?

While the primary role of milk in baking recipes is to add moisture to the mix, the reason we use it instead of water is because of the richer taste and more robust texture that come courtesy of the protein and fat present in milk. Protein adds structure to the batter while fat adds a creamy richness to the entire mixture.

According to the USDA's nutritional breakdown, soy, almond, rice, oat, cashew, and coconut milks all have less protein per serving than the average dairy whole milk, which has 3.28 grams protein per 100 gram serving size. Soy milk comes closest in protein content with 2.6 grams per 100 grams serving size, followed by cashew milk at 2.2 grams. Both options win by a landslide over the 0.21 grams of protein present in coconut milk, 0.66 grams in almond milk, and 0.8 grams in oat milk. Cashew milk, on the other hand, has 5.29 grams of fat per 100 grams serving size, which is actually more than the 3.2 grams of protein found in whole milk.

Fat content is another important factor. Whole dairy milk has 1.47 grams in the same serving size mentioned above, whereas coconut milk has 2.08 grams of fat and oat milk has 2.75 grams of fat.

In terms of baking chemistry alone, cashew milk seems to be the closest to dairy milk, followed by the more affordable and commonly available soy milk.