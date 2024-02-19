Why Challah Bread Is A Perfect Choice For Stuffing

Stuffing is a great way to meld multiple ingredients for a casserole-like dish without the heavy dairy component; there's a reason it's such a necessary side dish at Thanksgiving. It's also an excellent way to use up leftover ingredients in your fridge and avoid food waste, which is always a concern in an age of inflated grocery prices. And as everyone knows, the key component of stuffing is bread. But what bread should you use? There's a lot of options to choose from.

One great choice in particular, though, is challah. A traditional Jewish bread, challah is great for stuffing for the same reason it's great for virtually any nonspecific bread situation: Its richness and distinct but not overwhelming egg flavor pair well with everything. Sure, you don't want to use it in place of rye bread in a Reuben sandwich, but beyond recipes that require a specific bread, challah is always a great choice.