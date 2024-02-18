The Type Of Plum To Steer Clear Of When Making Sauce

Fans of Chinese cuisine are no doubt familiar with plum sauce, a delightfully tangy accompaniment to appetizers as well as main courses like duck and pork. If you're inclined to make your own plum sauce at home, one of the most important aspects is selecting the right plum variety. In this case, European plums should be avoided, as their sweetness will disrupt the flavor balance of the sauce. This includes Damson, Moyer, El Dorado, and French plum varieties. If you're not sure, check out the shape of the fruit, as European plums are often oval.

Similarly, avoid using dried plums, aka prunes, in your sauce. European plums are commonly used to make prunes, which means you'll run into the same flavor issues as you would if you were using fresh versions. In addition to knowing which varieties to avoid when making plum sauce, you should also understand which plums are best suited to the recipe.