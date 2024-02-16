The Oven Trick For Making Soup That Tastes Like It Simmered All Day

It's very often the case that, the slower something is cooked, the better it tastes — okay, maybe not so much with fresh fish, but certainly with a soup that's been simmering on the stove for hours. Flavors develop and blend, making the whole greater than the sum of its parts. It's also often the case that we don't have all day to make dinner, so it takes a canny cook to make something taste like they did. Here's a good trick for your next knock-together soup: cut your veggies into large chunks and dry roast them in the oven first; this will give them a deeper flavor and earthy sweetness that no amount of simmering will be able to achieve.

Once you've roasted and simmered the vegetables in broth for an hour or so, you can use a blender (immersion or otherwise) to bring the whole thing together. Except for perhaps celery, there's no vegetable that won't be made more soup-worthy by roasting — and this is as true for tomatoes as it is for root vegetables. But what's so great about spending a little time in the oven when you're going to simmer the things anyway?