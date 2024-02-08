The Oil Mistake You're Probably Making With Air-Fried Mushrooms

There are quite a few ways to keep your mushrooms from turning soggy when using your air fryer. When you first take mushrooms out of their package, your first inclination is probably to rinse them before cooking them. Due to the porous nature of these fungi, the same way they'll soak up that oil is the same way they'll soak up water. So, if the types of mushrooms you have call for thorough washing, then be sure to dry them off well before cooking. Wild mushrooms require a nice wash and towel dry due to all the harmful natural elements they can be exposed to in the forest. You can also lay them on paper towels so they can dry out longer. Cultivated mushrooms should also be cleaned, but only require a good wipe down.

Another thing you can do is make sure you don't add salt too early. Adding salt to mushrooms before heating will make them take longer to heat which will lead to that soggy, gross texture. If you salt them, wait until after air frying them so they can come out crispy and tender. Once you try these methods, your mushrooms will improve and you'll have some amazing dishes you can make.