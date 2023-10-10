The Extra Ingredient That Gives Sweet Potato Pie A Little Kick

Autumn weather calls for autumn flavors. And with the turning of the seasons come delicious baked goods, such as cookies, cakes, and pies. Sweet potato pie, especially, is a Thanksgiving favorite, rich with a creamy center and a buttery crust. A medley of autumnal spices can go into this dish, though they vary by recipe — some use nutmeg and cinnamon for a touch of that fragrant flavor, while others use no spices at all. One spice that's sometimes overlooked but can add a ton of additional flavor is cloves.

Cinnamon, nutmeg, and other spices, such as ginger or cloves, are harmonious additions to clove blends that add strong, almost spicy flavor notes.

A little goes a long way with this potent ingredient. But when properly incorporated, cloves add a hint of heat that takes a pie from good to great. It will have people asking what the secret ingredient is.