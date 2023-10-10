The Extra Ingredient That Gives Sweet Potato Pie A Little Kick
Autumn weather calls for autumn flavors. And with the turning of the seasons come delicious baked goods, such as cookies, cakes, and pies. Sweet potato pie, especially, is a Thanksgiving favorite, rich with a creamy center and a buttery crust. A medley of autumnal spices can go into this dish, though they vary by recipe — some use nutmeg and cinnamon for a touch of that fragrant flavor, while others use no spices at all. One spice that's sometimes overlooked but can add a ton of additional flavor is cloves.
Cinnamon, nutmeg, and other spices, such as ginger or cloves, are harmonious additions to clove blends that add strong, almost spicy flavor notes.
A little goes a long way with this potent ingredient. But when properly incorporated, cloves add a hint of heat that takes a pie from good to great. It will have people asking what the secret ingredient is.
What are cloves?
Cloves are dried flower buds from a tree native to Indonesia. They are used throughout the world, but are especially important and popular in Asian and north African cuisines.
Cloves come in both whole and ground varieties, and each type is used for different purposes. Whole cloves are often used in mulled beverages, such as wine or cider, or to add a bit of spice to savory dishes, such as 40-clove chicken or German sauerbraten. Ground cloves are typically used in baking, or can be dissolved into sauces, such as curry, for an extra kick of flavor. If you have whole cloves and need to grind them, a spice grinder or mortar and pestle will get the job done.
Cloves are lauded for their anti-inflammatory properties and are also a good source of beta-carotene (which is what gives the flower buds their unusual coloration). They've been used in natural medicine for centuries as everything from a breath freshener to a nausea remedy. Many people use clove essential oil for its medicinal properties.
More spicy uses for cloves
Cloves are often used sparingly in recipes. So once you've bought a bottle, you may be looking for more ways to use this spice. Fortunately, there are plenty of culinary uses for cloves, both ground and whole.
Chai, of course, is a classic use for whole cloves; the spice-heavy beverage is made with black tea alongside ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, and peppercorns. Simmering the spices together creates a deep, delicious flavor, rich with fragrance and sweet heat.
Honey-baked ham also goes excellently with whole cloves wedged into the meat, especially if you're preparing the dish for a winter holiday. Adding cloves gives the ham a touch of spicy heat, pairing well with the savory-sweetness of the glazed meat. Cloves are likewise delicious in biryani, where meat and rice are cooked with spices into an aromatic pilaf. Look to these potent little flower pods to add a bit of extra punch to a meal; they make an essential addition to many delicious dishes.