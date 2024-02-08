Add Wasabi To Your Bloody Mary For A Huge Kick Of Flavor

In recent years, wasabi, a popular condiment typically consumed with sushi and sashimi has also become a popular flavoring for grocery store snacks, including potato chips, edamame, and even packaged almonds. So, it was only a matter of time before cocktails joined the fold. The good news is that adding wasabi to your Bloody Mary is easy. You'll simply want to mix (or shake) one teaspoon of wasabi paste with your vodka to infuse it, mixing until the wasabi is dissolved, then add your tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, vodka, and other ingredients. If you only have wasabi powder, you can make a paste by mixing about 3 teaspoons of it with 1 teaspoon of water, then add that to your vodka.

Out of wasabi altogether? You're in luck, as wasabi is fairly easy to make yourself. Mix together a few teaspoons of horseradish with a teaspoon of mustard, one chopped anchovy, and a little soy sauce, and you're in business. But you mustn't get carried away with your wasabi — most wasabi sold and consumed in modern sushi restaurants is an inauthentic combination of horseradish and mustard which has a much sharper taste than the authentic version made directly from its plant's underground stem. If you add too much to your Bloody Mary, the flavor will overpower your drink. So start by incorporating sparingly, then add more to taste, and you're ready to brunch with the best of them.