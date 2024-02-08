Coca-Cola Spiced Review: Does This New Raspberry Flavor Really Spice Things Up?

By end of the 19th century, Coca-Cola was elbowing its way onto drug store counters as a mixed flavoring choice for soda waters, next to mainstays like lemon, cherry, vanilla, and raspberry. Over time, Coca-Cola later incorporated some of those flavors into its own cans, although the thought of raspberry being included didn't seem very likely. In 2005, the company broke the mold and test-marketed Raspberry Coke and Diet Coke Raspberry in New Zealand. Five years later, when Coca-Cola unleashed its Freestyle machine, allowing drinkers to mix their favorite Coke products however they like, raspberry was one of those new flavor options. Based on the incredible market research those machines give off, Coca-Cola realized the fruit was a popular choice, with over 5 million pours alone in 2022, and moved forward with it to "spice" things up. In 2024, the company is adding Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar to its lineup.

The fine folks at Coca-Cola invited us to take a sip of these new raspberry-tinged Spiced-girls, plus a sneak preview of another product, Happy Tears Zero Sugar, and let us decide if they were berry good or a rotten crop. This sip and review is based on taste, aftertaste, texture, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.