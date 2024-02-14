When Making Hot Pot At Home, A Clear Broth Is A Happy Broth

As the culinary equivalent of a warm hug, hot pot is always a crowd-pleaser. Partaking in Chinese hot pot usually involves huddling in a group around a pot of simmering broth and cooking your own chosen ingredients in it. Components usually include vegetables, noodles, and meat. The endeavor is impressive, to be sure, and may seem too overwhelming to try at home. But when broken down into its parts, making hot pot at home is achievable. Cooks should just adhere to the well-known tenet of keeping your broth clear.

Spicy broth is of course a wildly accepted flavor in many hot pot circles, but for those with a more sensitive taste palate, clear broth may be preferable. Mild broth also has other benefits in addition to accommodating lower spice tolerance. Hot pot broth should be lightly seasoned so it doesn't overpower the ingredients. With such a mild taste, the stock becomes more flavorful the longer it simmers with the delicious juices of meat and vegetables. There are many prepackaged varieties that you can buy in stores, but for the clearest broth for your hot pot gathering, try making it from scratch.