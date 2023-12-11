Mind The Seasoning If You're Making Homemade Hot Pot Broth

Doing hot pot at home may seem like a chore but with a few preparation steps it's a rather easy meal to set up. And as the host, you don't really have to do any cooking, because the guests will do it themselves — it's the perfect low-effort meal. Choose a broth flavor or two, and then slice as many veggies as you want like Napa cabbage, bok choy, spinach, tatsoi, enoki mushrooms — even potatoes are an excellent hot pot addition. If you're hosting meat eaters, your local Asian shops should be stocked with frozen rolls of thinly sliced beef and pork, as well as meatballs and fish balls. If you don't have an Asian market nearby, putting the meat in the freezer to firm it up before slicing should be enough to get thin slices of meat. Don't be afraid to experiment with other additions like tofu in all its shapes and sizes, like puffs, firm tofu, or tofu sheets. Noodles wouldn't be out of place, either.

Hot pot is usually accompanied by a dipping sauce for your cooked foods. The base is usually Chinese sesame paste, peanut butter, or soy sauce, to which you can add all manner of aromatics and spices, like garlic, scallions, cilantro, chili oil, or black vinegar. Just set out the ingredients and let your guests mix their own sauces.