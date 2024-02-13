Leave Those Potato Skins On For Way More Flavorful Fries

French fries are one of the best side dishes because they're deliciously crunchy, you can upgrade their flavor with all kinds of dipping sauces and seasonings, you can make different styles of fries, and they pair well with so many main dishes. You can eat fries with burgers, steaks, chicken strips, fish, wings, fried shrimp, nuggets, sandwiches, and the list goes on. French fries may also be one of the most common foods at restaurants and fast food chains. But you can also make fries at home. And if you want your fries to be especially delicious and appetizing, don't remove the potato skins when you cook them.

By leaving the potato skin on your fries, they will have a much more homemade, rustic look that will distinguish them from the fries you may find at the grocery store or when you eat out. Those layers of potato skin will also add a rich crispiness to your fries that will make them delectable. The skin has an intense potato taste that you'll lose if you peel your fries. In order to ensure you maximize the texture and flavor of your fries, there are certain procedures you need to follow when making the dish.