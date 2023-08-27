Tarragon Is The Ingredient You Need For Easily Upgraded Fries
Tarragon is an earthy subtly-tasting herb that has tickles of licorice flavor. Also known as Artemisia dracunculus, it has a rich history in Greek mythology, whereby it was the favored herb of the Goddess of the hunt: Artemis. Previously used for medicinal purposes, tarragon has a comfortable space on the spice rack, whether that's for its crucial tang in a béarnaise sauce or the unique flavor it imparts onto chicken. However, it remains a fairly underrated herb you should cook with more often. It's time to grasp tarragon's full potential, starting with fries.
Ranked as one of America's favorite foods in a 2023 survey, French fries offer the ideal starting point to begin your tarragon exploration. Tarragon-seasoned potatoes are a common pairing, but translating the flavor to French fries is just as simple. If you're baking the fries, mix vinegar, oil, fresh or dried tarragon, minced garlic, and pepper in a small bowl. Place the fries on a greased baking tray and cover with the tarragon mixture. Bake uncovered until crispy and golden. You'll be rewarded with these wonderfully tangy fries with tiny, appealing green flecks. While the ambiguous herby-salted French fries are a common coating, it's time to get picky and choose tarragon to elevate the otherwise ordinary fried potato.
A kingly sprinkle
In France, tarragon is regarded as the "King of the herbs," this rings true when a gentle sprinkle over your fries enhances the earthiness of the potatoes. If you're apprehensive about the taste of oven-baked tarragon fries, you can always start your expedition with a light tarragon sprinkle instead. Whip up a batch of oven-baked or deep-fried French fries and toss salt and (fresh or dried) tarragon over the top while it's hot. You will quickly understand the bitter-sweet aroma the tarragon brings to the potatoes.
If you're a fan of this, a more flavorful way to incorporate this beautiful herb into french fries is to create a tarragon salt. Blitz three tablespoons of dried tarragon with one teaspoon of garlic powder, one teaspoon of onion powder, ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper (or smoked paprika), and one tablespoon of kosher salt. Blend until it's a powder consistency, and it's ready to be tossed over the fries. The fragrant tarragon blended with the tangy garlic creates a super moreish coating for those fries. A finer tarragon-salt blend will coat the fries more evenly than a coarse mixture, but feel free to experiment if you prefer those fatter salt crystals.
A couple of notes on tarragon
Dry or fresh tarragon can be used to coat your fries, with one tablespoon of fresh tarragon, equalling one teaspoon of dried tarragon. Take note that fresh tarragon has a more delicate flavor than its dried version, which usually has a less nuanced aroma. This also demonstrates why numerous chefs avoid using dried tarragon, as it has lost the subtle flavors that make the herb so enticing, to begin with. Finishing a bunch of fresh herbs can be a struggle, especially when you're only using a pinch at a time. However, for longer-lasting fresh tarragon, you can store the herb in the refrigerator in an airtight container or with the help of a plastic bag.
While there are numerous ways to coat your french fries in tarragon, you could also venture into the condiment realm. Tarragon aioli is an incredible way to combine earthy herb flavors with creamy garlic notes. Add two tablespoons of fresh minced tarragon leaves to one cup of aioli with the juice and zest of one lemon and roughly combine. This is a gentle introduction to the herb for those not particularly fond of tarragon. Quit saving tarragon for the roast chicken, and embrace its role as a seasoning for your fries.