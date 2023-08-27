Tarragon Is The Ingredient You Need For Easily Upgraded Fries

Tarragon is an earthy subtly-tasting herb that has tickles of licorice flavor. Also known as Artemisia dracunculus, it has a rich history in Greek mythology, whereby it was the favored herb of the Goddess of the hunt: Artemis. Previously used for medicinal purposes, tarragon has a comfortable space on the spice rack, whether that's for its crucial tang in a béarnaise sauce or the unique flavor it imparts onto chicken. However, it remains a fairly underrated herb you should cook with more often. It's time to grasp tarragon's full potential, starting with fries.

Ranked as one of America's favorite foods in a 2023 survey, French fries offer the ideal starting point to begin your tarragon exploration. Tarragon-seasoned potatoes are a common pairing, but translating the flavor to French fries is just as simple. If you're baking the fries, mix vinegar, oil, fresh or dried tarragon, minced garlic, and pepper in a small bowl. Place the fries on a greased baking tray and cover with the tarragon mixture. Bake uncovered until crispy and golden. You'll be rewarded with these wonderfully tangy fries with tiny, appealing green flecks. While the ambiguous herby-salted French fries are a common coating, it's time to get picky and choose tarragon to elevate the otherwise ordinary fried potato.