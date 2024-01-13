How To Cook Perfectly Tender Turkey Wings In The Air Fryer

Whether it's a holiday celebration, a Sunday roast, or just a regular weeknight, there's never a bad time for turkey. And no matter which part of the turkey you're eating, you want it to be tender and juicy inside, with a flavorful crispy skin. If you've got your hands on some turkey wings, you're in for a treat — but when you're cooking them, you have to do it just right. There's less meat on the wing and lots of skin to crisp up. You may opt to use your oven, and roast them the same way you would a whole turkey. However, there's a significantly quicker way to achieve the best possible outcome.

Use your air fryer to cook turkey wings, and you'll be able to easily make them tender, delicious, and with a crispy skin. The best part? They'll be done in 30 minutes or less. Thanks to the air fryer, you can expediently reach a level of excellence similar to deep-frying, without the extra oil.