A Sprinkle Of Sugar Is Your Secret For A Better Tasting Tuna Salad

A tried and true meal that's been enjoyed for over 100 years, tuna salad is a quintessential lunch fare packed with healthy fat, protein, and flavor. Although it is typically crafted from a simple combination of canned tuna, mayonnaise, celery, red onion, and a dash of lemon juice, there are dozens of ways to jazz it up. Whether you like it studded with spicy jalapeños, threaded with peppery green onion, or blended with Dijon mustard instead of mayo, there's no wrong way to craft a tuna salad. There is, however, a common kitchen ingredient your tuna salad might be missing: sugar.

We'll be the first to admit that adding sugar to tuna salad is an unconventional addition to a classic seafood dish, but trust us, it has its place. When introduced to a tuna salad, sugar acts as an equalizer by balancing its savory, salty, and acidic profiles for an evenly distributed flavor. If you end up purchasing an ultra-fishy can of tuna, sugar mellows out its intensity without imparting a cloying taste to the dish. Additionally, a touch of sugar counteracts any bitterness in pungent veggies or a particularly strong type of mustard. Not only does sugar facilitate symmetrical flavors in a tuna salad, but it also provides it with a delicate sweetness that can be likened to the taste of other dulcet ingredients commonly used in a tuna salad recipe, such as pickle relish or fruit.