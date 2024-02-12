It's Time To Take Hummus Up A Notch With A Helping Of Avocado

The key to preparing a delectable avocado hummus is using a ripe avocado, as it will blend best. Ripe avocados will have dark green, bumpy skin. But if you're unsure of your avocado's ripeness when looking at it, go ahead and get hands-on. You can easily determine your avocado's readiness with a light squeeze — if it's too hard, it's underripe, and if it's too squishy, it's likely overripe. Then, you'll want to use a food processor or a high-powered blender to mix it with your chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon, and cumin, though many cooks prefer the blender for its ability to deliver a very smooth consistency without you having to remove the skins of your chickpeas. Add a drizzle of olive oil on top, and you're good to go. Aren't up for making your own hummus from scratch? Don't stress — you can capture that same savory essence using store-bought hummus. Just grab your favorite one from the grocery store and blend it with your avocado for an express version of the creamy delight.

It's important to note that because avocados are a prominent ingredient, you might notice a slight change in the color of your hummus the longer it sits out. To combat this, add a little lime juice or cover it tightly with plastic wrap (with the plastic touching the dip) to prevent air exposure. Or even better, just eat it all right away — for the sake of it not going brown, that is.