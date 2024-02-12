It's Time To Take Hummus Up A Notch With A Helping Of Avocado
Smooth, savory, and delightfully nutty, hummus — the creamy dip made from pureed chickpeas and tahini — has been a staple at Mediterranean and Middle Eastern tables for centuries. With its straightforward flavor profile and buttery texture, the cross-cultural dip beloved worldwide has evolved into a ubiquitous classic by way of both store-bought hummus and homemade hummus recipes — and its popularity has inspired the introduction of a myriad of variations including garlic, roasted tomatoes, black bean, pumpkin, and even pistachio. But if you're looking to take the savory dip up a notch with an extra-velvety consistency — not to mention added health benefits — avocado is the way to go.
Easy, deliciously mild, and packed with fiber and healthy fats, avocado hummus is like a combination of the popular quintessential dips hummus and guacamole, and its elevated texture is a real treat. Frankly, adding avocado is the next-level twist your hummus deserves.
Adding avocado to your hummus
The key to preparing a delectable avocado hummus is using a ripe avocado, as it will blend best. Ripe avocados will have dark green, bumpy skin. But if you're unsure of your avocado's ripeness when looking at it, go ahead and get hands-on. You can easily determine your avocado's readiness with a light squeeze — if it's too hard, it's underripe, and if it's too squishy, it's likely overripe. Then, you'll want to use a food processor or a high-powered blender to mix it with your chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon, and cumin, though many cooks prefer the blender for its ability to deliver a very smooth consistency without you having to remove the skins of your chickpeas. Add a drizzle of olive oil on top, and you're good to go. Aren't up for making your own hummus from scratch? Don't stress — you can capture that same savory essence using store-bought hummus. Just grab your favorite one from the grocery store and blend it with your avocado for an express version of the creamy delight.
It's important to note that because avocados are a prominent ingredient, you might notice a slight change in the color of your hummus the longer it sits out. To combat this, add a little lime juice or cover it tightly with plastic wrap (with the plastic touching the dip) to prevent air exposure. Or even better, just eat it all right away — for the sake of it not going brown, that is.
Other pairings for avocado hummus
Wondering how you can elevate your avocado hummus? Try blending in some Greek yogurt with your other avocado and other ingredients to maximize the creaminess — about 2 tablespoons is just enough to make a luscious spread for your breakfast toast that also has an added dose of protein. If you're feeling extra creative, you can make Greek yogurt by straining your regular plain yogurt with a strainer and cheesecloth to your desired consistency. Note that full-fat yogurt will strain faster than low-fat (about five to 18 hours as opposed to eight to 24 hours), so keep this in mind when you need your hummus, especially if you're entertaining.
And if you're looking for a unique, sweeter flavor profile, add some cocoa powder for a chocolatey avocado hummus. However, it's important to note that cocoa powder is typically unsweetened so, while the powder will add a richness to your hummus, you'll need to add about 1 cup of dates to give it the sweetness. But these additions will result in a lightly chocolaty dessert hummus for dipping sliced fruit, graham crackers, or even marshmallows. These variations on avocado hummus will give you all the flavor, all the satisfaction, and of course, all the bragging rights.