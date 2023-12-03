How To Inject Your Turkey With Marinade For Juicy Tender Meat

A meat injector's long needle and hefty chamber is great for getting flavor — about two teaspoons per squeeze — deep into the turkey. If you were working with a rub, take your rub ingredients and turn them into a marinade with melted butter, a bit of chicken or turkey stock, oil, or vinegar. You can even inject your meat with beer.

If you're pairing injection with another flavoring method like a basic turkey brine, be aware of the total sodium amount, as you don't want to oversalt the turkey. Meanwhile, if you're going to use herbs and aromatics, make sure they're minced super fine so they don't clog the needle. A spice grinder should do the trick just nicely.

When working, space the injection points evenly around the bird and aim for the middle of the meat. As you push the plunger, slowly pull the needle out of the meat to avoid pockets of salty marinade. Don't be stingy, as the more injections you make, the juicier the meat will be.

After injecting the marinade, let the turkey rest for at least three hours. If there's little to no resting time the liquid won't have to chance to permeat the meat, so you'll risk biting into a salty piece of meat. With enough planning, this an ideal method if you need to roast your turkey the same day.