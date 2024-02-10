Martha Stewart's Simple Tip For Safely Emptying A Food Processor

Culinary queen Martha Stewart has more than a few kitchen tips up her sleeve and continues to share them with the world on TikTok. She's even schooling other celebrity chefs with her clever tricks, like Jamie Oliver, who was surprised at Martha's simple pointer for safely emptying a food processor.

Emptying the contents of a food processor can often be a cumbersome task, requiring both hands and posing a bit of an inconvenience for users as they navigate the lid, the blade, and the hole in the center of the processor. Instead of having to rely on both hands to simultaneously hold the handle and steady the main compartment when emptying, simply remove the blade and use your finger to plug the hole in the food processor bin from underneath. This frees up one hand to assist with scooping or spooning out the contents, making the whole process more efficient and less messy. Upon hearing the tip firsthand from Stewart in a TikTok video, Chef Oliver admitted he was "still learning."