The Fast And Simple Way To Clean A Food Processor

A food processor can make meal prep easier, but it's not something you can set and forget. If you don't clean it regularly, it can become a breeding ground for bacteria and stop functioning as it should. The blades will get dull, the bowl will start smelling bad, and the metal parts might rust over time. In the worst-case scenario, your food processor may stop working altogether. Luckily, there's a simple way to clean it. To keep it simple, fill the food processor's bowl with a cup of warm water and then add a few drops of dish soap. Secure the lead, turn on the food processor, and let it run for three minutes or so. Next, remove the plastic container and rinse it with warm water. Pat it dry before storing it away.

This kitchen appliance can harbor dangerous bacteria, leading to foodborne illnesses. Most germs aren't visible to the naked eye, but that doesn't make them less harmful.

Let's say you use your food processor to mince raw chicken or beef. Any bacteria found on the meat can contaminate the bowl and blades, and a quick rinse may not be enough to kill those germs. For this reason, it's crucial to clean your kitchen appliances after each use and disinfect them every few weeks.