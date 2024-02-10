Elevate Steak Night With The Bright Zing Of Mustard Sauce

The word mustard probably brings to mind a type of stop-light yellow, squeezable condiment served at concession stands with hot dogs and ketchup at baseball games. But the truth is, mustard is made from seeds of the mustard plant (a cousin of broccoli and cauliflower in the Brassicaceae family), and its many uses go much farther afield.

To enjoy their inherently spicy flavor, the seeds of the mustard plant are cracked or ground to release the oil within. Usually, those seeds are then combined with a liquid, which is often vinegar. That's when it becomes a condiment closer to what we're accustomed to seeing on our grocery store shelves. The variations we find most often reflect the degree to which the seeds have been pulverized — either a smooth and spreadable consistency or something a bit more rustic, like whole-grain mustard. But varieties can run the gambit from English and German, honey or Dijon, beer or spicy brown, and you can even cook with the seeds alone, their powder, or oil.

Regardless of variety, the popularity of mustard in so many cuisines reflects the widespread appeal of those tiny, unassuming seeds and their accompanying kick. The zingy, acidic flavor is a perfect complement to a well-cooked (not well-done) steak.