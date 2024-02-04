Bak Kwa: The Ancient Pork Jerky Popular During The Lunar New Year

If smoking jerky is meant to preserve meat, then bak kwa is a preservation of a culinary art form. This pork jerky is incredibly popular in Singapore during the Lunar New Year, a time of good luck and renewal. But it's actually an ancient dish that dates back centuries. Bak kwa is strips of pork jerky that are marinated and cooked in charcoal ovens. Traditionally, the meat is left to bake and dry in the hot sun. However, although modern convenience has helped speed up the production of bak kwa, many shops still struggle to keep up with demand, especially during the Lunar New Year.

Competition between bak kwa shops is fierce, with many vendors refusing to share details of their marinades or how much they sell. However, common marinades are made up of fish sauce, sugar, soy sauce, and sesame oil, with a little seasoning. Traditionally, bak kwa is sold by street vendors as thin square sheets. But in recent years, shops have begun experimenting with the shapes of their pork jerky, selling it as small golden coins, shaped like pigs, and even heart-shaped. Additionally, bak kwa has begun to appear in other snacks, such as donuts or on top of pizza.

As a staple of Singaporean Lunar New Year celebrations, the lines to buy bak kwa are notoriously long, with customers waiting six hours or more for the treat. Likewise, some shops impose limits on how much can be purchased so that demand doesn't outstrip supply.