The Cut Of Meat Should You Avoid When Making Beef Jerky

Beef jerky is a food you might not often think about, but it has a bigger impact on American life than you probably realize. It's a market with a value measured in the billions of dollars despite the fact red meat prices have been on the rise due to a shrinking supply of cattle.

Despite what the big brands might want you to think, beef jerky is not just a commercial industry: it's a product you can make in the comfort of your own home using just some meat and a dehydrator (or even just an oven) — and why wouldn't you? The stuff lasts seemingly forever as long as you make and store it the right way, but what is the "right way" to make it? What cuts of beef should you be using for your home jerky endeavors? The key, it turns out, is the exact opposite of what you want out of cuts of steak: go as lean as possible for your jerky, which means avoiding meat high in fat content.