What Makes White Coffee Stand Out From The Regular Kind?

A strong cup of coffee is a must-have morning companion for many. But have you ever heard someone ask for a cup of white coffee? This doesn't mean taking your coffee with milk and sugar to make it look white (as opposed to taking it black). Instead, white coffee refers to the coffee beans themselves — specifically, beans that have been roasted at a lower roasting temperature and for less time, making for a cup of joe with a milder flavor.

There's a wide world of coffee out there, and white coffee stands out from light, medium, or dark roasted beans for its flavor profile that's quite the opposite from the coffee you're used to. White coffee is sweet with a nutty aroma and a lightness that likens it closer to tea than coffee. Visually, white coffee beans are lighter in color, with more of a tan-white shade than a deep brown. The resulting liquid is a light beige, not a pure white, as the name might suggest.