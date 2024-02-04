The Country That Produces The Most Avocados Worldwide

There's really nothing else quite like using an avocado. The delicate richness it provides to dishes doesn't have another analog. It's not that avocados are useful in every dish, but when you need what an avocado offers (any of the many varieties of avocado), you can't really reach for anything else. There's a reason it's become such an integral cuisine to numerous global cultures — but considering it's become such a global fruit (despite its usages, it's technically a berry since it grows on a tree), which country — or countries — produce the most avocados?

If you expect this to be some random country you'd never guessed, you'll be disappointed. The country responsible for the world's most significant avocado production — by a wide margin — is where avocados originally hail: Mexico. But while Mexico is so far ahead of every other country in avocado production that it's almost comical, that doesn't mean there aren't other countries that rank highly further down the list — and some of those legitimately are surprising.