Sweeten Up Your Morning Omelet With A Hefty Maple Syrup Pour
For most morning people, the idea of eggs and maple syrup sharing the breakfast table isn't an uncommon one. It's pretty much standard procedure to set out plates of poached, scrambled, or fried eggs right alongside a dish of piled-high pancakes and a pitcher of that pourable maple sweetness right along with your coffee and orange juice. But what may seem less acceptable is to combine those two things.
Eggs are usually considered a savory breakfast staple, whereas the maple syrup lovers who slather their pancakes or French toast in syrup are typically occupants of a separate, sweet-centric camp. But after taking a bite of this maple syrup omelet, you'll no longer have to worry about which side of the table suits you. The sweet-savory preparation results in a creamy, rich, and well-balanced bite that delivers the best of both worlds. And given how easy it is to whip up, you may find yourself working it into regular rotation at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Sweet-savory perfection
While it may seem like a somewhat surprising notion, the success of this maple syrup omelet relies on some pretty reliable flavor science. Balancing sweet and savory is simply a proven strategy for satisfaction.
Both of these ingredients are known for some crossover, too. Maple-glazed ham isn't unusual, nor is it hard to find maple-infused breakfast sausage, which occasionally makes its way into a hash or scramble. Eggs are the foundation for sweet souffles and are also known to be transformed with a drizzle of honey. With those pairings in mind, it's only a small step to imagine connecting eggs and maple syrup in omelet form.
Making this magic for yourself is a snap. Just add about one tablespoon of maple syrup per egg to your standard omelet preparation. You can always add a little more in a drizzle before serving, too. And a sprinkle of flakey salt will make the flavors pop. It's always a good rule of thumb to use a high-quality, pure maple syrup brand and farm eggs when possible. Especially as this is such a simple dish, it relies on star ingredients to make it a masterpiece.
More ways to enjoy your maple omelet
While you can keep it very simple and incorporate maple into a classic French-style omelet, there are plenty of other ways to enhance this pairing, too. An easy go-to that will satisfy most American breakfast lovers would be to crumble up some crispy bacon and add it to your omelet mix. You could also go with herbs that pair well with maple, like sage, or even spices like cinnamon that's common in the breadless French toast trend. Cheeses like chevre can add a light creaminess to your omelet with a dash of syrup, and you can even place this between two slices of bread for an elevated egg and cheese sandwich.
When it comes to the combo of savory and sweet egg dishes, the Japanese are ahead of the curve with tamagoyaki, a rolled omelet made with some combination of dashi, miso, and soy sauce, and sweetened. While this is typically done with granulated sugar, the dish is sometimes made with honey, so you can swap in some maple here and see how the umami marries with your classic syrup. Once you enjoy the perfect marriage of sweet maple and savory eggs in an omelet, you can open the door to all kinds of morning inspiration.