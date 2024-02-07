Sweeten Up Your Morning Omelet With A Hefty Maple Syrup Pour

While it may seem like a somewhat surprising notion, the success of this maple syrup omelet relies on some pretty reliable flavor science. Balancing sweet and savory is simply a proven strategy for satisfaction.

Both of these ingredients are known for some crossover, too. Maple-glazed ham isn't unusual, nor is it hard to find maple-infused breakfast sausage, which occasionally makes its way into a hash or scramble. Eggs are the foundation for sweet souffles and are also known to be transformed with a drizzle of honey. With those pairings in mind, it's only a small step to imagine connecting eggs and maple syrup in omelet form.

Making this magic for yourself is a snap. Just add about one tablespoon of maple syrup per egg to your standard omelet preparation. You can always add a little more in a drizzle before serving, too. And a sprinkle of flakey salt will make the flavors pop. It's always a good rule of thumb to use a high-quality, pure maple syrup brand and farm eggs when possible. Especially as this is such a simple dish, it relies on star ingredients to make it a masterpiece.