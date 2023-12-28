Honey Is The Unexpected Ingredient That Will Transform Your Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The question of sweet or savory is a common and divisive one when it comes to breakfast time. Are you a person who goes for pancakes, pastries, or French toast with lots of syrup? Or, do you skew toward the salty side upon opening your eyes, with sausage, bacon, a pile of scrambled eggs, or a veggie-filled omelet in your sights?

Well, believe it or not, there's a world where you don't have to choose. That's because there's a sweet ingredient you may not have considered adding to your eggs that can change everything, and you probably already have it on hand. The game-changing element? A drizzle of honey.

No matter what kind of honey you select, from chestnut to orange blossom to your local favorite, you'll be adding a natural sweetness that complements the savory, warm, and comforting quality of cooked eggs. Bringing these two staple ingredients together has benefits beyond being delicious, too. On top of the nutritional punch that eggs already pack, honey is a superfood all on its own, offering a host of antioxidants and antibacterial benefits. So grab that carton of eggs from the fridge and your honey from the cupboard (we're always thankful for honey's eternal shelf life), and this complete, balanced, and super flavorful meal should be a snap for getting a satisfying dish on the table for breakfast — or any meal, for that matter.