Fennel Pollen Is A Little-Known Powerhouse Ingredient For Nearly Any Dish

The right kinds of spices and seasonings can make or break a dish. If you want a meal that truly stands out, then consider sprinkling fennel pollen on top. The ingredient has been referred to by chefs and home cooks as "the spice of angels" and "culinary fairy dust". Fennel pollen has a potent taste that enhances a dish's natural flavors, making it something of a secret ingredient that can wow your dinner guests.

"It carries a complex flavor complete with notes of citrus, saffron, and anise, which often work to complement and not overpower a dish," Olivia Roszkowski, a teacher at the Institute of Culinary Education, told Martha Stewart. Fennel pollen has a summery, airy flavor similar to anise or citrus. It's a versatile spice that can be used with sweet and savory dishes, making it perfect for dinner and dessert.

Fennel pollen adds earthiness and a subtle sweetness that helps elevate a dish without overwhelming other ingredients. However, fennel pollen works best when used with simpler dishes that are a bit pared down. Introduce too many ingredients, and you risk overpowering the spice and leaving it mute. Since fennel pollen is so versatile, you're probably wondering why it's not a common staple in many people's spice racks. Its price may play a factor.