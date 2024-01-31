What Kind Of Drink Pairs Best With A Classic Chicken Marsala?

Not every dish needs to shatter new culinary frontiers; sometimes, the classics are classics for a reason. So it is with chicken marsala, an Italian-American concoction consisting of boneless slices of chicken tenderized with a mallet, then lightly fried and topped with a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms. It may not be a complicated dish — we've all had it at some point — but when it's done right, it's a dish that can absolutely sing.

But dinner isn't just about the food; you also need to know what alcoholic beverages pair best with that food. In the case of chicken marsala, the clear choice here is wine; it's a wine-based dish, so of course, wine should be what you drink with it. But which wines? The good news is there's not one choice: You have a bunch of options that can work. There are reds, whites, and even blush wines that go great with marsala. You just have to know which ones to stick with.