Achieve A Soft And Chewy Mochi Ice Cream Treat With Just 2 Ingredients

There's something extremely satisfying about biting into a chewy, doughy, creamy, and cold mochi ice cream treat. The different textures, temperatures, and tantalizing flavors blend together into one mouthwatering bite. Deliciousness aside, this yummy dessert is also super easy and fun to make yourself. The best part is that only two ingredients are needed to make this tasty treat: Ice cream and glutinous rice flour.

Before making your own two-ingredient mochi ice cream balls, it helps to know a bit of the background of this treat that blends Japanese and American food cultures. Traditional Japanese mochi is made of a sweet glutinous rice called mochigome that is steamed, pounded into dough, and formed into a ball. Modern and Americanized versions of mochi often include fruity fillings or, as is the case with mochi ice cream, mochi dough wrapped around various fruity or chocolatey flavors of ice cream.

Who doesn't love quick and easy-to-make desserts? They're low commitment, fun to make, and don't involve emptying the entire pantry. When making your own scrumptious mochi ice cream treats, the ice cream is used in the dough as well as for the filling. To make the mochi dough, melt a bowl of ice cream in the microwave, then add the glutinous rice flour, cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and stick it back in the microwave for a couple of minutes. Once it's cooled, you can knead the dough and work it into portions to wrap around your scoops of ice cream.