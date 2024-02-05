Banana Leaves Are An Underrated Trick For Super Moist Cake

A cake may have the perfect flavor, but if its texture is too dry, it just won't be as satisfying to eat. It's possible to add moisture back into a cake after baking by soaking or drizzling it with simple syrup. But while this common approach is certainly effective, there's an even better way to go about it that can both prevent dryness and make an already moist cake recipe even more moist. Instead of lining your cake pan with parchment paper or the simple paste known as "cake goop," the key is to opt for banana leaves.

Banana leaves, as their name suggests, come from the banana plant. Unlike the fruit, they aren't edible, though they're commonly used in Asian, Caribbean, and Hispanic cuisines as a surface to cook, serve, and wrap food, essentially functioning as an all-natural aluminum foil. In Filipino cooking, banana leaves are used to line the pan when making bibingka, a traditional coconut-flavored cake. However, no matter the flavor of the cake, banana leaves can give it a moist texture.