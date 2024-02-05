Why Cold Oil Is Essential For Perfectly Crisp Garlic Chips

You know the scene. You've heated up a pool of oil in a pan, so that tiny bubbles are forming at the edges, and then you toss in some minced or sliced garlic cloves. The garlic sizzles loudly, but before you can even breathe in the rich aroma, its color starts to turn darker and darker. Pieces of the garlic begin to burn and turn black and acrid before you can even think to save them.

This is an all-too-common kitchen occurrence, and an easy mistake to make when using garlic. It's even worse if you're making garlic chips, those crisp and delicious slices of fried garlic that can be used to garnish countless dishes — but ultimately, this ingredient stands on its own, making any burnt flavors extremely obvious. When overcooked garlic becomes harsh and acrid, its nutty sweetness is replaced by a bitter edge, which doesn't do any favors for your food.

When garlic is sliced thinly (often using a mandoline) for garlic chips, burning can happen before you know it. The fix is starting cold, not hot. Placing the sliced garlic in a cold pan full of cold oil gives you more control, lets the chips cook more slowly and evenly, and imparts a fuller flavor. Every chip will reach that crisp, golden color you're looking for, without having to sacrifice any to accidental scorching.