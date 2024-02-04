Turn Ganache Into Hot Fudge With One Easy Ingredient Swap

Silky, smooth ganache is one of the simplest chocolate delicacies out there. With its rich flavor and creamy texture, it's hard to believe that a batch can be whipped up in a matter of minutes with just two ingredients: chocolate and heavy cream. It can be used as a filling or a frosting for cakes, swirled inside various baked goods, or used to create a creamy center in truffles, doughnuts, eclairs, and so much more.

The only downside is that once it cools, ganache loses its liquid texture and becomes much more solid. This isn't such a bad thing for candies and other recipes that are less messy and more stable when made with solidified ganache. However, if you want to keep ganache in the fridge to drizzle over ice cream like hot fudge, you're out of luck — unless you try adding a special ingredient.

For those who don't know, ganache and fudge are quite different, similar as they seem. However, if you switch out the cream in ganache for corn syrup, it becomes a rich chocolate sauce that stays liquid and flowing. It's very similar to hot fudge, without the time and effort involved in actual hot fudge recipes (or the artificial ingredients and excess amounts of sugar found in the store-bought stuff). Instead of hardening when it cools, this chocolate treat will retain its sauciness.