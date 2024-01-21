Breve Vs Latte: The Difference Between These Two Coffee Drinks

If you're looking to try a new coffee beverage to kickstart your morning or serve as an afternoon pick-me-up, you might take a glance at your favorite coffee chain's menu. Two drinks, at first glance, might look pretty similar: lattes and breves. Both start with a base of espresso shots, and both need steamed and frothed milk to add a little creaminess to the drink.

The major difference between the two drinks is what the espresso is mixed with. A latte can use any kind of milk — whole, oat, soy, 2% — so long as it can be steamed before it's added to those espresso shots. Then, the drink is topped with frothed milk foam.

A breve, on the other hand, requires a specific kind of mix-in. The drink uses half-and-half. Which, as the name suggests, is an even blend of two things: cream and milk. That added cream can alter the texture of the drink, making for a slightly different taste from a latte.