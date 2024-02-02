Chorizo Is Your Secret Ingredient For Flavorful Upgraded Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes are a great comfort meal, especially when you've got a crowd to feed. Typically made with ground beef, they're packed full of hearty flavor and yet relatively easy and inexpensive to assemble. But, while the original recipe is certainly delicious, why not mix things up and try making them with a bit of chorizo?

Chorizo is a type of pork sausage that often has some kick to it (although there are sweet and less spicy varieties as well). To use it in Sloppy Joes, you can opt for just chorizo meat or pair it with another ground meat. Either way, you'll get unique tasting notes thanks to the sausage, adding richness with herby and sometimes spicy notes to the meal.

With that said, there are a couple of other considerations to keep in mind if you decide to make chorizo Sloppy Joes. Plus, it pays to know what to add to your sandwich once it's prepped to really amplify the flavor.